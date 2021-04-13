Snoop Dogg Honors DMX In Special Tribute

Snoop Dogg is remembering his friend rapper DMX days after the famed entertainer’s untimely death.

The “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” hitmaker passed away at the age of 50 on Friday (April 9) “peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest," according to a statement released by the hospital in White Plains, NY.

Snoop, a guest on the upcoming Friday (April 16) episode of NBC’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna spoke highly of DMX and reminisced on how he moved with compassion. The two also previously joined together for a Verzuz battle in July 2020.

“I'd like to say that DMX was wanting to glorify his relationship with God and he was always pushing the right thing,” Snoop said. “He was always trying to help other people. That leads me to believe that's why God chose this angel to come back home with him.”

RELATED: DMX Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute To Father

He continued: “He did his time out here. He did what he was supposed to do. He influenced, he inspired, and he represented. So, DMX, his soul will live on, and his music will live on, as well. We thank you, brother, for what you brought to us.”