Rick Ross Shares That He Cuts His Own Grass And Flies Commercial

Rick Ross has revealed a few ways to cut back on costs while living in his 235-acre mansion in Georgia.

The 45-year-old rapper shared that not only does he cut his grass, but he also tries to fly commercially when he can. In an interview with Forbes, Ross stated that he is also cost-efficient while he enjoys the finer things in life.

“I don’t have a big jet. I try my best to fly Delta,” he said, also noting that he does his own landscaping.

“I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut and they pointed out the right tractor,” he continued, “I bought it right then and there. I bought the extended attachment on the back that would cut even wider. Once I got it back home, I filled it up with gas.”

Ross says that once he got the tractor working, he would cut grass for hours.

“I cut grass for about five hours,” he shared, saying that riding his tractor is calming.

“When I get in the tractor, it’s a whole other level of peace, a whole other level of connecting with the estate and the animals and the birds and the wildlife.”