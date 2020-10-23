Rick Ross Dropped $1 Million On 87 Acres Of Land In Georgia

On Wednesday (October 21), the Maybach Music boss revealed that he acquired an additional 87 acres in Fayetteville, Georgia. Rozay shared a photo of himself and realtor Mitt Conerly Sr. on Instagram. “Promise Land just got BIGGER,” he captioned the social post. According to TMZ, the 44-year-old rapper purchased the plot of land for $1 million. The outlet also reported that the property came with two houses that could be renovated for “Hustlin’” rapper to live in or be used as rentals.

Amid preparations for his forthcoming album, Richer Than I Ever Been , Rick Ross took to social media to show off the latest addition to his real estate portfolio.

The land is near one of Rick Ross’ other famed estates. That property includes a sprawling 54,0000-square foot mansion that has more than 100 rooms, a 135-person movie theater, an Olympic-size swimming pool, sprawling landscapes, a lake, a horse stable, and a baseball field.

That property previously belonged to Evander Holyfield but he lost it in a foreclosure. The entertainment turned businessman bought the 12-bedroom mansion for $5.8 million in 2014, according to Curbed.

So proud of the investment, Ross showed off his compound in a house tour during an appearance on The Players Tribune in September 2019.

You may have seen this home before. The mansion has even been featured in the 2018 remake of Superfly and an episode of Fox’s Star. People will also get to see it in Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America, the sequel to his 1988 classic, which is slated to premiere on Amazon in December.

Check out the property below.