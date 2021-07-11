Donell Jones, Dave Hollister, And Carl Thomas Form R&B Super Group ‘The Chi’

Fans of 2000s R&B rejoice! Donell Jones, Dave Hollister, and Carl Thomas are forming a super group called The Chi in honor of their hometown, Chicago.

According to Ice Cream Convos, Donell Jones made an announcement about the group forming Saturday (July 10th) via Instagram, promising that fans should expect “impeccable” songwriting and vocal skills from the three R&B legends.

Jones also stated in the post that the group hopes to “represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest,” especially since all three voices are familiar to fans who either know the members separately or the songs that they’ve made in the past.