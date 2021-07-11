Donell Jones, Dave Hollister, And Carl Thomas Form R&B Super Group ‘The Chi’

Fans of 2000s R&B rejoice! Donell Jones, Dave Hollister, and Carl Thomas are forming a super group called The Chi in honor of their hometown, Chicago.
According to Ice Cream Convos, Donell Jones made an announcement about the group forming Saturday (July 10th) via Instagram, promising that fans should expect “impeccable” songwriting and vocal skills from the three R&B legends.
Jones also stated in the post that the group hopes to “represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest,” especially since all three voices are familiar to fans who either know the members separately or the songs that they’ve made in the past.
Prior to forming The Chi, all three artists led successful careers. Jones’ 1999 sophomore LP Where I Wanna Be went certified platinum featuring classics like the self-titled track and “U Know Wassup,” as well as the remix featuring Left Eye. Carl Thomas will forever be a part of the culture thanks to hits like “I Wish” and his unofficial signature Turtle Neck on his platinum-certified debut album Emotional, while Dave Hollister earned Gold for his debut and sophomore LPs Ghetto Hymns and Chicago ‘85...The Movie as well as popularity for the soulful track “One Woman Man.”
There is currently no word on when music will specifically come out from The Chi, but it’ll definitely be interesting to hear what comes from the group when its first project drops.
