Stellar Awards 2021: How To Watch, Nominees, Who’s Performing, And More

Written by Quinci LeGardye

The 36th Stellar Gospel Music Awards airs this Sunday (August 1) at 8 p.m ET / PT. The "Greatest Night in Gospel Music" will honor both industry legends and up-and-coming contemporary artists while celebrating this year’s best performances and excellence in gospel music. The Stellar Awards 2021 ceremony, which took place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN, on Saturday, July 10, will air exclusively on BET, BET Her, and BET Gospel on Sunday night. The show will also air globally on August 2 on BET International, and will be nationally syndicated in various markets from August 7 through September 5. RELATED: Stellar Awards 2020 Performers

How To Watch the 2021 Stellar Awards: What: 36th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Date: Sunday, August 1, 2021 Time: 8 p.m. ET / PT Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center – Nashville, TN Watch on TV: BET, BET Her, BET Gospel Follow: @TheStellars, @BET, @BETherTV RELATED: Stars Pick Their Gospel Faves at the Stellar Awards

Who’s Performing? The Stellar Awards 2021 will include performances from living gospel legends, including CeCe Winans (“Never Lost,” “Believe For It”) and James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award recipients The Clark Sisters (“Is My Living In Vain,” “Blessed & Highly Favored,” “You Brought The Sunshine,” “His Love”). Other performers include Sheléa and Christina Bell (“You Brought The Sunshine”) and Jonathan McReynolds, joined by Mali Music (“Grace,” “Movin’ On”). One highlight of the ceremony is a powerful tribute to Aretha Franklin Icon Award recipient Lady Tramaine Hawkins, performed by Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann, and Avery*Sunshine. The trio will perform a medley including widely known Hawkins’ songs such as “Holy One,” “Changed,” and “Going Up Yonder.” The ceremony will also show excellent performances from a new generation of gospel artists, including nominees Pastor Mike Jr. (“Big”), Maverick City Music (“Jireh”), Kierra Sheard (“Something Has To Break”), and host Jekalyn Carr (“Change Your Story” and “Jehovah Jireh”). Various emerging artists such as Jokia, Terrain, and Nia Allen will be spotlighted as up-and-coming gospel talent.

Hosts and Honorees Gospel legend Tye Tribbett and contemporary artist Jekalyn Carr host this year’s awards. Tribbett is the choir and director of the Stellar-Award winning group Tye Tribbet & G.A. (Greater Anointing). The Jersey-native’s latest hits, “We Gon’ Be Alright” and “Anyhow” sent comforting messages of perseverance during last year’s pandemic. Stellar-Award winner Carr returns to the Stellar Awards as host after hosting 2020’s Virtual Red Carpet. Gospel legends The Clark Sisters are this year’s honorees for the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. The Detroit-born vocal group are considered pioneers of contemporary gospel with their crossover hits “Jesus Is A Love Song” and “You Brought The Sunshine.” Their life story was recently made into the Lifetime original movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel. This year’s Aretha Franklin Icon Award honoree is Lady Tremaine Hawkins. The California native’s career spans over five decades, and she was inducted into the Gospel Hall of Fame in 2015.