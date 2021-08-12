Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested On Weapons And Drug Charges In Texas

Dallas Rapper, Yella Beezy was detained on weapons and drug charges in Texas, Wednesday, TMZ reports.
According to the police report, The Dallas native was in possession of greater than 400 grams of a controlled substance along with 4 handguns and a rifle. The report did not specify what substance was found.
The night prior, Beezy posted a video on social media Tuesday showing what appears to be police looking through his vehicle. "They stay fwm," he captioned.
RELATED: Prayers Up: Rapper Yella Beezy Reportedly Hospitalized After Being Shot At 12 Times
Born Markies Deandre Conway, this is only the latest bout of trouble the “That’s On Me” rapper has encountered.
The 29-year-old Dallas rapper suffered three gun-shot wounds in a a drive-by shooting in Lewisville, Texas in 2018. He was also busted on weapons charges in February, which he claims was a set-up.
RELATED: Yella Beezy Is Healthier, Happier, And Working Harder Than Ever
Despite troubles, Beezy has shown promise in his short career.
He has four mixtapes and a collaborative project so far in. He performed his "Bacc At It Again" record as an opening act for Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Dallas and Houston stops of their On The Run II Tour in 2019.
According to Beezy, police said they smelled marijuana, but didn’t find any in his vehicle. They did, however, find a gun. His manager says the rapper's weapons were registered, and he’ll have his day in court.
(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GBK Productions)
COMMENTS