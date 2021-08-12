Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested On Weapons And Drug Charges In Texas

According to the police report, The Dallas native was in possession of greater than 400 grams of a controlled substance along with 4 handguns and a rifle. The report did not specify what substance was found.

Dallas Rapper, Yella Beezy was detained on weapons and drug charges in Texas, Wednesday, TMZ reports.

The night prior, Beezy posted a video on social media Tuesday showing what appears to be police looking through his vehicle. "They stay fwm," he captioned.

Born Markies Deandre Conway, this is only the latest bout of trouble the “That’s On Me” rapper has encountered.

The 29-year-old Dallas rapper suffered three gun-shot wounds in a a drive-by shooting in Lewisville, Texas in 2018. He was also busted on weapons charges in February, which he claims was a set-up.