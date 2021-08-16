Silento Indicted For Murder

Silento has reportedly been indicted in the shooting death of his cousin, Frederick Rooks.

According to TMZ, the “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper was hit with four felonies, including one count of malice murder and one count of felony murder.

He was also charged with aggravated assault and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Back in February, BET reported that Silento was charged and being held without bond on one count of felony murder.

On January 21 at 3:30 am, a series of gunshots were heard by neighbors, in Panthersville, Georgia. Rooks was found in the middle of a residential street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes.

Responding officers were able to obtain video from the security cameras of multiple residents, the AJC reports. Videos captured at least one gunshot and show several vehicles fleeing the scene.

According to the police report, eight bullet casings were collected at the scene.

“After a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks’ cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder,” said police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent in a statement noting that detectives are still trying to uncover a motive for the shooting.

TMZ reports that Silento, born Richard “Ricky” Lamar Hawk, has been suffering from mental health issues for years.