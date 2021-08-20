Offset Defends Lizzo After Haters Shame Her Body

In the wake of her “Rumors” collaboration with Cardi B, Lizzo captured many people’s attention after she shared a tearful Instagram video of herself crying about the online bullying she’s received about her body and her music.

The Grammy-Award-winning singer questioned why so many “fat-phobic” and “racist” comments were thrown her way when she’s simply trying to be positive. After Cardi B threw her support behind Lizzo, her husband Offset is doing the same.

TMZ spoke with the Migos rapper in Beverly Hills on Wednesday (August 18) and asked what he thought about the controversy.

“Let these beautiful Black women be great,” he said. “Stop judging. We work hard being entertainers for the world.”

Offset also agreed with Facebook’s decision to scrub the negative comments from her post, calling it the “right thing to do.”

Just after Sunday’s video, Cardi B tweeted, “When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”