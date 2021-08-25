Trending:

Kid Cudi Says He’s ‘A Complete Mess’ After Losing His Dog

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - AUGUST 25: Rapper Kid Cudi performs during the 2012 Boost Mobile & Guerilla Union Rock the Bells Music Festival powered by Blackberry at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 25, 2012 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)

Kid Cudi Says He’s ‘A Complete Mess’ After Losing His Dog

He penned a heartbreaking tribute to Freshie.

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 25, 2021 / 03:54 PM

Written by Paul Meara

In an emotional Instagram post, Kid Cudi revealed the loss of his dog of 11 years, Freshie.

"I got some sad news yall. Freshie is gone," Cudi captioned the post, which features a series of photos and videos of the dog. "He left us a few days ago peacefully at home surrounded by people that love him. His family. I held his hand and whispered in his ear to let him know I was there while he slipped away. I told him he was a special boy, my best friend, that he was perfect and that I loved him and Ill miss him so so much. I felt his heart stop beating and felt his last breath. Fresh has been in my life since 2010."

The Cleveland rapper/singer also informed his followers that he never intended to adopt a dog. Still, after securing a role on HBO's How to Make It In America, he got Freshie to help make him feel comfortable walking a dog, as it was a crucial part of his character in the show.

RELATED: ‘Don’t Buy My Albums, Don’t Come To My Shows’: Kid Cudi Shuts Down Haters In Backlash Over Painted Nails

"I had no previous interactions w dogs prior, other than giving one a pet if my friends had one at their place. I was truly nervous around dogs and I wanted to be comfortable onset w them so it felt legit. Like I was Domingo Dean, the dog walker/weed dealer," Cudi explained. "After I got Freshie, I was wayyy more comfortable w the dogs onset. It worked. But at the time I had no idea I would have such a best friend in my life. He's been here for 11 years, and my life has been one hell of a rollercoaster this whole time."

Cudi describes Freshie as a “guardian angel” who stopped him from hurting himself.

"Nights Id want to cut myself, Id see Freshie and I couldnt do it," Cudi wrote, adding his dog would stare at him as if to say "put the knife down."

"I am a complete mess," he added. "I cry at random moments of the day."

Cudi concluded: "Ill miss u everyday for as long as live. Ur w my dad now. And I better see u on the other side man. U better run up and give me so much love. Im lookin forward to it. I love you forever Mr Freshly. Til we meet on the other side my beautiful special boy."

See Kid Cudi’s post about Freshie below.

(Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in music