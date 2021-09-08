Notorious B.I.G.’s N.Y.C. Apartment Hits Market For $1.7M

Legendary rapper the Notorious B.I.G.’s famed Brooklyn apartment has hit the real estate market.

Listed at $1.7 million, the New York rapper born Christopher George Latore Wallace owned the apartment in 1994. He resided there with his wife Faith Evans and her daughter, Chyna Tahjere Griffin, until his tragic death in 1997, New York Post reports.

It was where he resided when he released his album Ready to Die.

The Fort Greene neighborhood apartment, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex, is located a few blocks away from the street that was named after the Brooklyn native.

The current owner of the unit, Carolina Duncan, is a famed costume designer from the award-winning series When They See Us. In 2011, Duncan gut-renovated the home and brought in amenities including walk-through closets, a custom library, a chef’s kitchen, and a wood-burning brick fireplace.

The iconic apartment was also featured in the documentary Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.