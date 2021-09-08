BMW Where Tupac Was Shot And Killed Is On Sale For An Insane Price Tag

A piece of Hip Hop history can be yours if you’re willing to shell out some serious dough.

According to TMZ, the 1996 BMW 750IL Tupac Shakur was shot in 25 years ago Tuesday (September 7) is up for sale for nearly $2 million. The bullet holes shot by the prolific rapper’s assailant have been repaired and the vehicle has been restored to its original condition.

The price tag for the vehicle is a whopping $1.7 million in total and is for sale and on display at the Celebrity Cars Las Vegas showroom.

Tupac was shot on September 7, 1996 on the Las Vegas strip and died on September 13 in a hospital from his injuries. He and Death Row Records founder Suge Knight had stopped at a traffic light when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire. His killer has never been brought to justice.