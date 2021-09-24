Moneybagg Yo Celebrates 30th Birthday With Luxury Vehicles, Cash And More

“I Had Nun But F’s On My Report Card, Anything Possible!! Happy Bagg Day To Myself !!” the Memphis rapper wrote.

Moneybagg Yo marked his 30th birthday on Wednesday (Sept. 22) with an Instagram post that featured pictures of his fleet of red luxury vehicles.

It has indeed been a good year for him. Moneybagg notched the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with the release in April of his album A Gangsta’s Pain.

On his birthday, he dropped a remix of his new single “Wockesha” featuring Lil Wayne and Ashanti.

On his special day, Moneybagg received several lavish gifts, according to Commercial Appeal. Memphis rapper Yo Gotti reportedly gave him $1.5 million in cash, as well as a new Rolex.

His girlfriend Ari Fletcher bought 28.8 acres of land in Memphis for him.

“What do you buy someone that has it all? The gift that keeps on giving. I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday @moneybaggyo The deed is yours!” the social media influencer wrote in an Instagram post.

