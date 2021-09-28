J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Will Return Next Year

J. Cole’s second annual Dreamville Festival was put on hold back in 2020 due to COVID. The event has officially been rescheduled.

According to Billboard, Dreamville Festival will be held at Dorothy Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina and will take place from April 2 to April 3, 2022.

Adam Roy, Dreamville partner and festival president, in a statement, "It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family. We had to come back bigger and better than before. With the fest moving to two days, Dreamville Festival is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country."

Dreamville is also the name of his record label with Interscope records. The lineup for the festival has not yet been announced. However, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy and the Dreamville Foundation, which is a non-profit organization started by Cole in 2011, according to the press release.

Tickets go on sale October at 10 a.m. ET at DreamvilleFest.com.

