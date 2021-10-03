This Happened When Lil Fizz Apologized To Omarion For Dating Ex Apryl Jones

Omarion took the high road when he learned the dealings between the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, and bandmate, Lil Fizz. Even still, Fizz took time recently to apologize for the indiscretion while the B2K members were on tour.
On the opening night of the Millenium Tour (October 1) at The Forum in Los Angeles, fans heard more than hits. According to TMZ, Fizz, 35, apologized to Omarion, stopping mid-performance to do so.
“I did some f***ed up s**t to my brother,” Fizz said to loud cheers from the audience. “I did some snake ass s**t, and I’m not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”
The two hugged it out as Omarion simply replied, “it’s all good.” Fizz told audience members he loved them. Omarion then stepped up, saying, “hold on, we gotta show them why we love them,” as they launched into their song, “Why I Love You.”
Omarion, 36, and Apryl Jones, 34, split in 2016. The former couple shares a daughter and son together, 5-year-old A’mei and 7-year-old Megaa. In 2019, Fizz posted a video of himself grabbing Apryl’s behind, leading to underlying animosity between Fizz and Omarion. In light of the situation, Omarion on numerous occasions said he was unbothered by the situation.
“I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it,” Omarion told VladTV during an interview. “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though.
