This Happened When Lil Fizz Apologized To Omarion For Dating Ex Apryl Jones

Omarion took the high road when he learned the dealings between the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, and bandmate, Lil Fizz. Even still, Fizz took time recently to apologize for the indiscretion while the B2K members were on tour.

On the opening night of the Millenium Tour (October 1) at The Forum in Los Angeles, fans heard more than hits. According to TMZ, Fizz, 35, apologized to Omarion, stopping mid-performance to do so.

“I did some f***ed up s**t to my brother,” Fizz said to loud cheers from the audience. “I did some snake ass s**t, and I’m not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”

RELATED: 21 Questions With Omarion, The Unbothered King