TLC Postpones Tour Due To T-Boz Health Issues

TLC rescheduled two CrazySexyCool performances in Texas after T-Boz (Tionne Watkins) suffered an allergic reaction at a previous show on the group’s national tour.

A Twitter message posted on Oct. 2 alerted ticket holders: "TLC has rescheduled the Saturday, October 2nd show at the Smart Financial Center in Houston, TX to Monday, October 4th."

"Due to extreme cigarette and recreational smoke being present backstage at a previous show, T-Boz suffered an allergic reaction. The group has always enforced a strict no smoking policy at their shows in an effort to prevent any health related issues for the group and/or crew," the message continued.