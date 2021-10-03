TLC Postpones Tour Due To T-Boz Health Issues

TLC rescheduled two CrazySexyCool performances in Texas after T-Boz (Tionne Watkins) suffered an allergic reaction at a previous show on the group’s national tour.
A Twitter message posted on Oct. 2 alerted ticket holders: "TLC has rescheduled the Saturday, October 2nd show at the Smart Financial Center in Houston, TX to Monday, October 4th."
"Due to extreme cigarette and recreational smoke being present backstage at a previous show, T-Boz suffered an allergic reaction. The group has always enforced a strict no smoking policy at their shows in an effort to prevent any health related issues for the group and/or crew," the message continued.
A separate post announced that the Oct. 3 performance in Irving, Texas was rescheduled to Oct. 5. “See you on Tuesday Dallas!!!,” the message said.
According to Billboard, the surviving members of the trio, T-Boz and Chilli (Rozonda Thomas) have been on the road with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony since early September. TLC's third member, Lisa Lopes, whose stage name was “Left Eye,” died in a car crash in 2002.
RELATED: T-Boz Shares What Psychics Told Her About Left Eye
The tour celebrates the release of the R&B group’s hit 1994 album CrazySexyCool. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and featured four Billboard Hot 100 top 5 hits, including the No. 1s "Creep" and "Waterfalls."
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
COMMENTS