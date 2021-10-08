Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Makes His Rap Debut On Bumping New Tech N9ne Track

From football and professional wrestling to acting and entrepreneurship, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a man of many talents. Now, he’s dipping his fingers into a brand-new area of interest.

He displayed yet another skill with his rap debut on Tech N9ne track “Face Off,” which dropped on Friday (Oct. 8).

“Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers, the GOAT @TechN9ne @therealkingiso & #joeycool,” The Rock tweeted.

The Rock, said to be the most followed American on social media, is even in the music video for "Face Off" (featured on Tech N9ne’s new album "ASIN9NE") pumping iron and rapping alongside Joey Cool and King Iso. The lyrics are personal since he wrote them himself and truly speaks to his dedication to whatever endeavor he takes on, which has served him well. He is after all one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. And yet, some of The Rock’s fans are questioning whether or not this is truly his first time rapping on a music track.

“I love music. Anytime in my movies when I can implement some musical elements, I always love doing that,” Johnson told Variety in an exclusive interview.

“When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work. We’re aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire. When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of ‘Ballers,’ we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room. He said something that I really appreciated: basically, ‘There could never be enough food in this room or on this set that could make me full because I always want to be hungry.’ I just love that,” Johnson told Variety.

Watch the music video below.