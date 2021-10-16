Lil Durk: Find Out Why He Is Going Back To School

Lil Durk has achieved fame and fortune, but one thing has escaped him for a while now: a high school diploma.

The Chicago rapper, who turns 29 next week, took to his Twitter account to share his intentions in regards to earning the practical accomplishment.

“I’m going to get my high school diploma I want to challenge myself on my goals and real life situations,” Durk tweeted on Thursday (October 14).

RELATED: BET Awards: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Lil Durk