EndSARS: Nigeria Violence Grabs Attention Of Global Watchers, Who Are Calling For Police Forces To Cease Brutality

The violence in Nigeria, in which youth have been taking to the street to protest police brutality only to be met with more harsh measures from the government, has continued to intensify. Now there are calls for the international community to get involved. However, with the turmoil hitting several major cities, causing multiple deaths, many wonder when it will end.

For at least two weeks, young Nigerians have demonstrated against what they say are extrajudicial executions, extortion, intimidation, kidnapping, and harassment by a militarized police group called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The protests have sparked a popular social media hashtag #EndSARS to create awareness of the situation.

According to the BBC, witnesses and the human rights organization Amnesty International have reported that multiple people were killed Tuesday (Oct. 20) in Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos during one uprising. Government officials dispute that claim, stating that about 25 people were wounded and one person was killed. Because there are conflicting stories, it is unclear how many may have been killed.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the violence that took place, also calling for police forces in Nigeria “to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has appealed for peace. In a video he shared on his Twitter account, he said that SARS has been disbanded and those responsible for police misconduct will be brought to justice.



