First Black Dancer at German Ballet Wins Racial Discrimination Case Against Dance Company

Chloé Lopes Gomes, the first Black female dancer at Berlin’s Staatsballett, who said she was the victim of repeated racist practices has won US $19,000 in compensation and had her cancelled contract renewed, after she exposed the ballet company.

Speaking to The Guardian, Lopes Gomes said that when she was selected to join the company in 2018, “It was the fulfilment of a childhood dream.”

The 29-year-old dancer trained in Marseille and at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy. She previously danced for the Ballet de l’Opéra de Nice.

Last November, in an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel, Lopes Gomes said she was repeatedly harassed because of her skin color. Her ballet mistress forced her to wear white makeup in a production of Swan Lake to “blend in” with the rest of the dancers. This teacher, she said, let it be known that she didn’t think a Black dancer fit in the company.

She specifically claimed racial abuse from her ballet mistress, who often told Lopes Gomes that her skin was not “aesthetically pleasing,” had forced the dancer to wear white makeup in a production of Swan Lake, to “blend in.” She shared that the same teacher used her to recreate a painting of a Black dancer surrounded by white dancers, so that the teacher could show her friends that the company “also has one of those.”

On Instagram the dancer said her case “was a small victory but a huge step for the ballet world.”