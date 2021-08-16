Haiti In Crisis: 5 Things To Know About The Horrifically Devastating Earthquake

The situation in Haiti is becoming more intense by the hour as the death toll continues to rise in the rubble after just two days since the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that has killed nearly 1,300 people and injured thousands of others in the Caribbean nation. The Haitian government is calling for international aid as a tropical storm bears down on the country, likely worsening the crisis.

Here are five things to know about what is happening and why it keeps happening on the small island nation.

1. The death toll is increasing

According to the Miami Herald, 1,297 people have been killed and 5,700 have been injured. In addition, 30,250 families have been left homeless in the aftermath of the earthquake. In the area around the epicenter, the port city of Les Cayes, located on Haiti’s southwestern peninsula, communities are in extreme need of potable water, food supplies and shelter. Prime Minister Ariel Henry told the Herald that the death toll is expected to rise.

“Today in Les Cayes, there are several places I visited and there are still corpses underneath the rubble,” he said after arriving in the city. “In my mind the [current] tally isn’t that far off from the final number, but I can’t say for sure.”

2. The international community is responding with aid

Henry has declared a national state of emergency to last one month, the Haitian Times reports. Health workers and equipment are being diverted to the area around the epicenter, meanwhile a group of 253 doctors from Cuba was dispatched on Saturday (Aug. 14) to start treating the injured survivors. The situation, however, is so dire that local health workers have begun to use random items like cardboard to help those who were hurt, as a viral video shows. All of this while COVID-19 continues to be a pressing issue on the island where many have yet to receive vaccinations.

On Sunday (Aug. 15) USAID announced that it had deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) along with an urban search and rescue team. They are bringing with them 52,000 pounds of tools and equipment to help in the search and recovery.