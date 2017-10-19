White Cop Who Shot Daughter's Unarmed Black Boyfriend When He 'Reached Out To Shake His Hand' Finally Convicted Of Manslaughter

After three mistrials, a jury finally found the former Tulsa, Oklahoma, cop who shot his daughter’s boyfriend guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday night.

Shannon Kepler, 57, repeatedly testified that he shot 19-year-old Jeremey Lake in self-defense during the 2014 incident; however, no weapons were found at the scene of the shooting. Lake’s aunt said the teen was reaching out his arm to introduce himself when shots were fired.

Lake began a relationship with Kepler’s daughter, Lisa, after the two met at the homeless shelter where he volunteered.

During the fourth trial for Kepler, the jury recommended that he serve 15 years in prison and pay a fine of $10,000. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20, reported KTUL.

Although Kepler and his representation argued he was searching for his daughter at the time of the altercation, prosecutors alleged the former cop was conducting a “hunt” of Lisa’s new boyfriend.

Kepler denied the notion that Lake’s race had anything to do with the shooting.

In each of Kepler's previous three trials, only one Black person was selected to sit on the jury. Civil rights leaders in Tulsa accused Kepler’s attorneys of purposely excluding Black jurors in the selection process, reported CBS.