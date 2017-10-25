Details Behind The 'Disturbing Incidents' Which Led The NAACP To Issue A 'Travel Advisory' For Black Passengers On American Airlines

Due to several “disturbing incidents” involving Black travelers on American Airlines flights, the NAACP has issued a "national travel advisory" warning to passengers of color.

"The NAACP for several months now has been monitoring a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers, specific to American Airlines," the NAACP posted on their website. "In light of these confrontations, we have today taken the action of issuing national advisory alerting travelers — especially African Americans — to exercise caution, in that booking and boarding flights on American Airlines could subject them disrespectful, discriminatory or unsafe conditions."

Several instances were mentioned in the organization’s advisory, including the case of Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory, who accused one of the airline’s pilots of racial discrimination.

On Oct. 16, Mallory was allegedly kicked off the flight by the pilot after he overheard her complaining to a gate agent about her seat being moved without her consent.

Mallory has since told the Make It Plain radio show that she, along with members of the civil rights community, will meet with the airline to give “appropriate policy recommendations to American Airlines."

In a statement given to BuzzFeed News, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said, "We were disappointed to learn of a travel advisory issued by the NAACP regarding American Airlines. The mission statement of the NAACP states that it 'seeks to remove all barriers of racial discrimination.' That’s a mission that the people of American Airlines endorse and facilitate every day – we do not and will not tolerate discrimination of any kind."