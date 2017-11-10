Couple Arrested After Allegedly Offering Drugs To Young Babysitters And Trying To Seduce One Of Them While Completely Naked

A Wisconsin couple was arrested this week after a mother accused them of inappropriately behaving in front her two juvenile girls while they were babysitting at their home.

On Sunday, Racine County sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check at Justin and Crystal Robinson’s residence in the Town of Norway. The check was conducted when the unidentified mother reports her daughters were exposed to inappropriate behavior while babysitting for the couple, who she called an acquaintance, reported The Journal Times.

According to the mother, the Robinsons came home intoxicated while the girls were babysitting. At the house, the couple was allegedly smoking marijuana and engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The unnamed girls told the sheriff’s department that Justin Robinson undressed and proceeded to lay down on top of one of them. It was also alleged that both girls saw Crystal Robinson naked and that she offered them marijuana.

In addition, the report alleged Justin and Crystal Robinson attempted to seduce one of the young victims by trying to get her into their bed.

Crystal and Justin Robinson were arrested and are being held in lieu of a $15,000 cash bond in the Racine County Jail.

They face possible charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place, exposing intimate parts, lewd and lascivious behavior, child enticement and first-degree reckless endangering safety.