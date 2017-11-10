Suspect's Repeated 'Loud Farts' Force Detective To End Interrogation Early

That all changed when one Kansas City detective was tasked with questioning a man who apparently only spoke the language of flatulence.

Detectives in the interrogation room have seen it all when it comes to suspects attempting to dodge questions. However, not many detectives can say they've smelled it all.

Sean A. Sykes Jr., 24, faced charges of possession with intent to sell cocaine and being a felon in possession of three firearms.

Sykes’ charges, which were filed in a U.S. District Court, came about after police found a backpack with various drugs and two handguns in his car. One of the guns, a .357 Magnum, had been reported stolen, reported the Kansas City Star.

During questioning, Sykes not only denied knowing anything about the guns and drugs, but he also broke wind whenever the questioning continued.

In his report, an unidentified detective wrote that when the suspect was asked about his address, he farted before answering.

“Mr. Sykes leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering with the address,” he wrote in the report. “Mr. Sykes continued to be flatulent and I ended the interview.”

Although no charges were filed at that time, Sykes was pulled over again on Nov. 5 and police found marijuana and crack cocaine inside the vehicle, according to a police report. They also found a .38-caliber revolver that had been reported stolen.

Sykes was ordered to be held in custody pending a hearing that will determine if a bond will be set.