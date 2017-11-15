Ashleigh Wade Gets 40 Years To Life For Stabbing Her Pregnant Friend To Death And Then Cutting Out Baby

The Bronx woman who was found guilty of murdering her pregnant friend and slicing the baby out of her body was sentenced on Wednesday to 40 years to life in prison.

Ashleigh Wade was found guilty in October of two counts of second-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the 2015 killing of 22-year-old Angelikque Sutton. While in court, Wade, who has been called the “womb raider,” was sentenced to 25 years to life on each murder count, to be served concurrently, and an additional 15 years for the kidnapping charge, reported ABC 7 News.

Before fatally stabbing her friend, Wade pretended to be pregnant. Sutton was killed on her wedding day when Wade invited her over to her home, stabbed her to death, and cut out the baby from her body. After the killing, Wade stole the baby girl and claimed it was her daughter.

During Wade’s trial in New York, jurors were shown graphic images of the crime scene. One image proved to be too disturbing for one juror, who passed out in court.