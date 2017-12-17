George Zimmerman Threatens Jay-Z, Says 'I Know How To Handle People Who F**k With Me'

It sounds like Trayvon Martin’s killer doesn’t seem to be learning any lesson about his violent temper and actions.

Most recently, George Zimmerman has threatened violence against Jay-Z over the rap mogul’s documentary currently in production.

Hov announced earlier this year that he’s producing a six-part documentary series about Trayvon Martin’s life. The project is titled Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story and is based off of attorney Lisa Bloom’s book Suspicion Nation.

Apparently, this made Zimmerman angry and during an interview with The Blast, the famed killer alleges that Michael Gasparro, and the rest of the company producing the film alongside Hov is harassing his family in Florida for an interview.

As a result, Zimmerman felt like it was a good idea to threaten Jay and even alluding physical harm toward him.

“I know how to handle people who f**k with me, I have since February 2012,” Zimmerman said, referencing the exact month he killed Martin. he also says an unknown amount of money was paid to his ex-wife so she’d be in the documentary.

SMH. It’s unlikely that Jay’s worried. He’s definitely got money stacks bigger than him.

Oh, and we’re pretty sure this will make him want to put the documentary out even more.