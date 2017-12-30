Eric Garner's Daughter, Erica, Dies After Suffering Massive Heart Attack

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
After falling into a coma following her severe heart attack, Erica Garner, daughter of police brutality victim Eric Garner, has died.
According to the 27-year-old activist's Twitter account, she passed away on Saturday after being in a coma for several days.
She stood as the oldest of Eric Garner's daughters and suffered from cardiac arrest a week before her death and was being cared for in Brooklyn, New York.
Read her family's full statement regarding her death via her Twitter account, below:
Garner's mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, told the New York Daily News that the traumatic emergency was a resulting effect of an asthma attack. She initially suffered a heart attack after giving birth to her son back in August, her mother added. Later, doctors found that her heart had enlargened.
The Rev. Al Sharpton told NBC New York that the young social change fighter died of natural causes on Saturday morning at Woodhull Hospital. She was surrounded by her family.
"They stayed with her to the end — she was a warrior to the end," he said.
Rest in peace, Erica.
We send our heartfelt prayers and condolences to her friends and family during this time.
(Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
