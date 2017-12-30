Eric Garner's Daughter, Erica, Dies After Suffering Massive Heart Attack

After falling into a coma following her severe heart attack, Erica Garner , daughter of police brutality victim Eric Garner , has died.

According to the 27-year-old activist's Twitter account, she passed away on Saturday after being in a coma for several days.

She stood as the oldest of Eric Garner's daughters and suffered from cardiac arrest a week before her death and was being cared for in Brooklyn, New York.

Read her family's full statement regarding her death via her Twitter account, below: