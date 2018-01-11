Serena Williams' Doctors Ignoring Her During Post-Birth Complications Has Many Calling Out The Deadly Racism In Medicine Black Women Face

However, a recent article in Vogue revealed that no matter how successful and powerful Black women become, they are still faced with doubt and disbelief, especially in the world of medicine.

Serena Williams, in more ways than one, is the epitome of Black female excellence. With her insurmountable tennis record, ability to overcome obstacles, new marriage and recent delivery to her baby Alexis Olympia, the champion has reminded us all what it means to be successful.

After giving birth to Alexis in September, Williams noticed alarming sensations in her body. As a professional athlete familiar with the complexities of her body and someone who has a history of blood clots, the new mother immediately knew she was in need of blood thinners.

When Williams brought up her shortness of breath to her doctors and requestd blood thinners, she was not believed by the medical professionals and faced life threatening complications. Williams detailed the scary ordeal in a recent issue of Vogue.

Transcript from Vogue writer Rob Haskell:

"The next day, while recovering in the hospital, Serena suddenly felt short of breath. Because of her history of blood clots, and because she was off her daily anticoagulant regimen due to the recent surgery, she immediately assumed she was having another pulmonary embolism. (Serena lives in fear of blood clots.) She walked out of the hospital room so her mother wouldn’t worry and told the nearest nurse, between gasps, that she needed a CT scan with contrast and IV heparin (a blood thinner) right away. The nurse thought her pain medicine might be making her confused. But Serena insisted, and soon enough a doctor was performing an ultrasound of her legs. 'I was like, a Doppler? I told you, I need a CT scan and a heparin drip,' she remembers telling the team. The ultrasound revealed nothing, so they sent her for the CT, and sure enough, several small blood clots had settled in her lungs. Minutes later she was on the drip. 'I was like, listen to Dr. Williams!'"

Serena Williams, who is undoubtedly extremely familiar with her body's needs, was doubted by the people who should put her well-being above all. The fact that a wealthy, powerful Black woman with her status was not believed by her doctors caused many to raise questions about how Black women are treated (or not treated) in the world of medicine.