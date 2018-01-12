Barack Says He Took Michelle On A Post Presidency Vacation Because 'I Missed My Wife' In Heartwarming Interview

In an exciting return to the public eye, former President Barack Obama appeared as the first guest on David Letterman ’s new Netflix show, My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

In the deep and multifaceted hour-long conversation, Obama and Letterman discussed how his life has been since leaving the office of president in Jan. 2017. The two touched on several topics and, based on the interview, Obama is happy to be out of D.C. politics and excited to start a new life as a regular citizen. However, one romantic moment stood out when Obama talked about taking a vacation to the British Virgin Islands with his wife, Michelle.

“I took Michelle on a holiday, because I missed my wife. We had not hung out, so we spent days and had a wonderful time,” Obama said.

The Obama’s trip with billionaire Richard Branson provided several inspiring photos of the two living their best, tropical life, despite the frightening new leadership coming to Washington, D.C.

The president also mentioned he would never get back into politics because he cares more about his wife.

"If it wasn't for the Constitution, you'd have Michelle."

Once the audience started applauding another Obama presidency, he cut in: "No, you didn't understand me. I'm prevented from running again by the Constitution, but even if it were not for that amendment, Michelle would leave me. I want her around!"

My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman is now streaming on Netflix in all territories.