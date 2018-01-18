White Sorority Girl Expelled From University Of Alabama And Alpha Phi After Saying 'I F*****g Hate N*****s' In Racist Viral IG Video

The white sorority girl who posted a racist video wherein she repeated the word “n****r” has been expelled by both the University of Alabama as well as the Alpha Phi organization.

Harley Barber, a 19-year-old New Jersey native, identified herself in the video as being a member of the Alpha Phi sorority chapter the Tuscaloosa college. After school officials were made aware of the video, they conducted an investigation, reported AL.com..

Ultimately, the school decided Barber does not reflect their values and cannot continue her education at the University of Alabama.

UA President Stuart Bell issued a lengthy statement to the university’s Twitter account.

“Like many of you, I find the videos highly offensive and deeply hurtful, not only to our students and our entire University community, but to everyone who viewed them. The actions of this student do not represent the larger student body or the values of our University, and she is no longer enrolled here,” the statement read in part.

Additionally, the Alpha Phi International Fraternity Executive Office posted an update to their Facebook. In the post, the organization confirmed Barber is no longer a member.