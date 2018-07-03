Professor Pictured Wearing Blackface Keeps Her Job Because Purdue Doesn't Punish 'Free Speech’

A white professor at Purdue University is still on the payroll after posting a public Facebook photo of herself and a friend in blackface.

Lisa Stillman, an instructor in the biology department, allegedly made the 2016 photo her profile picture. In the photo, she and her friend wore black makeup on their faces, wigs with bones in their hair and a pot belly, reported NewsOne.

“Haha! We would be sooooooo NOT politically correct these days!!” the friend wrote in the comments. “That was soo much fun dressing up that year!!”

“Nobody knew who we were!” Stillman wrote back. “As long as we didn’t smile.”

After the photo was posted, a Purdue student sent the image to NewsOne and said how the university refused to take action.

“I found one of my professors made their public Facebook profile picture them in blackface. I found this appalling and I reported it to Purdue University,” the student said. “Instead of firing Lisa Stillman, the Purdue administration covered it up and told her to simply delete the photo.”