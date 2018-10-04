Shocking Viral Video Shows Male Hair Stylist Roundhouse Kick A Protester

Anti-abortion activists from around the US gather in Washington, DC January 19, 2018 for the annual "March for Life." / AFP PHOTO / Eva HAMBACH (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

Shocking Viral Video Shows Male Hair Stylist Roundhouse Kick A Protester

The protester was angry with the pro-choice man who she accused of vandalizing signs and other property.

Published 6 days ago

Viral video of a man roundhouse kicking a girl filming him is sparking outrage.

The woman was one of many at a pro-life demonstration in Toronto. The irate stranger, who has been described as pro-choice and a hairstylist, targeted 27-year-old Marie-Claire Bissonnette.

The footage shows the man, seemingly unprovoked, wind up and roundhouse kick the phone out of Bissonnette’s hand. She claims he also hit her shoulder with his foot.

The man tried to claim that he was aiming for her phone instead of actually kicking her. Toronto Police Service confirmed they are investigating but no arrests have been made.

The attacker has been identified as Jordan Hunt and he’s reportedly been fired from his job as a hairstylist.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC