Shocking Viral Video Shows Male Hair Stylist Roundhouse Kick A Protester

Viral video of a man roundhouse kicking a girl filming him is sparking outrage.
The woman was one of many at a pro-life demonstration in Toronto. The irate stranger, who has been described as pro-choice and a hairstylist, targeted 27-year-old Marie-Claire Bissonnette.
The footage shows the man, seemingly unprovoked, wind up and roundhouse kick the phone out of Bissonnette’s hand. She claims he also hit her shoulder with his foot.
SICK: Just now a pro-abortion advocate roundhouse kicked a young pro-life woman from @clcyouthprolife in Toronto— Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) October 3, 2018
He has not yet been found, RT!! pic.twitter.com/k1XlXBCVRP
The man tried to claim that he was aiming for her phone instead of actually kicking her. Toronto Police Service confirmed they are investigating but no arrests have been made.
The attacker has been identified as Jordan Hunt and he’s reportedly been fired from his job as a hairstylist.
Photo: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images
