GM Ends Chevy Impala, And People Are Pouring One Out For All The Wannabe Ballers And Shot Callers

General Motors announced several passenger cars, including the Chevrolet Volt, Cruze, and Impala, would no longer be in production.

According to USA Today, the decision to kill the cars comes as more American motorists opt for crossovers, SUVs and pickups.

GM will discontinue the Chevrolet Impala full-size car, with its final production to occur in March 2019.

While the Impala may not be a current favorite among drivers, for everyone who grew up listening to classic hip-hop, the Impala will always be a legend.