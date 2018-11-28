GM Ends Chevy Impala, And People Are Pouring One Out For All The Wannabe Ballers And Shot Callers

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
General Motors announced several passenger cars, including the Chevrolet Volt, Cruze, and Impala, would no longer be in production.
According to USA Today, the decision to kill the cars comes as more American motorists opt for crossovers, SUVs and pickups.
GM will discontinue the Chevrolet Impala full-size car, with its final production to occur in March 2019.
While the Impala may not be a current favorite among drivers, for everyone who grew up listening to classic hip-hop, the Impala will always be a legend.
Wherever there was an MC who always came through with the drip, there was an Impala in their lyrics.
From Snoop Dogg's "Top dollar with the gold flea collar, Dippin' in my blue Impala" to the classic "I wish I was little bit taller, I wish I was a baller, I wish I had a girl who looked good, I would call her, I wish I had a rabbit in a hat with a bat, and a '64 Impala," the Chevy found its way in many songs.
Although people in hoods everywhere are morning this tragic loss, some are pointing out that we lost the Impala long ago.
Let us know your favorite Impala-inspired line in the comments section below.
(Photo: Lyle Setter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
