$50,000 Reward Offered In Manhunt For Killer Of 7-Year-Old From Texas, Jazmine Barnes

After the senseless shooting of death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, who was killed when a white gunman fired into a her family’s car, activist Shaun King has offered a reward for any information leading to the killer.

King, along with attorney Lee Merritt, said he was raising money and he initially offered a reward of $35,000. However, on Wednesday, King tweeted he is now offering $50,000 cash for anyone who turns in the man responsible. Barnes' family also sent King new photos and home videos of Barnes. King posted the photos to his Instagram page at the request of the family.

King tweeted that anyone with information can speak with him confidentially. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez thanked King for his help in the investigation. “We appreciate Mr. King’s efforts to get these monies together to be able to help and raise more awareness,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told Click2Houston. “We’re doing everything possible, working around the clock to get this solved. And we will solve it. we’re not gonna stop until it gets resolved. It's just a matter of going through (the tips), which we are and obviously, some are going to be a little more credible than others, but we welcome all phone calls and we’re going to track everything down.” Barnes was shot and killed Sunday when her family was driving down the beltway and a red pickup truck pulled alongside the car. Without hesitation, the man in the pickup opened fire directly into the car. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his detectives are working around the clock to find the person responsible. Police have also released a grainy image of the truck involved in the shooting.

(Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)















Written by Rachel Herron