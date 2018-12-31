Manhunt After White Man Shoots At Black Family In Texas Walmart Parking Lot, Killing 7-Year-Old Girl

In a case that is being dubbed as blatantly racist by many, a Black Houston family was met with a string of bullets on Sunday (December 30) inside a Walmart parking lot. The unexpected incident resulted in one fatality: 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes .

According to The Associated Press, the toddler was in the car with her mother, LaPorsha Williams, and her three sisters when the gunman, an unidentified white man, pulled up beside them in a red pick-up truck and opened fire.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime, while her mother was wounded and is expected to recover, fully. The shooter fled the scene immediately following the shooting.

While the exact cause of the shooting remains a mystery, the attacker was described as a bearded white man in his 40s. There is currently a manhunt in place for the unidentified shooter as there is reportedly no information recorded on his license plate or the exact model of his vehicle.

Williams immedately called 911 following the attack against her family.

"Someone who does something like that will eventually talk about it, and we need anyone with information to come forward," Houston Sheriff Major Jesse Razo said of the incident, according to KTRK. "I urge whoever did this, turn yourself in, because we will find you."

Take a look at the ABC Los Angeles report, below, which detailed the incredibly sad attack: