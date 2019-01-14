Congresswoman Maxine Waters Calls Trump #ConManDon In String Of Tweets

As the partial government shutdown, which became the longest in U.S. history over the weekend, continues, Congresswoman Maxine Waters slammed Donald Trump on his favorite app, Twitter.

In a series of critical tweets aimed at the president and his alleged connection with Russian operatives, Waters called Trump "Con Man Don" and said he should be impeached. She also predicted that he will lose all of his supporters if he continues withholding paychecks from federal workers.

"Trump, even your most vocal defenders will turn on you w/ your shutdown when there's no food on the table, the rent is not paid, the car is repossessed, & the children need shoes. No American who works for our govt should be treated this way while you are living off the govt," tweeted Rep. Waters.