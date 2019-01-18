Texas Daycare Worker Fired After Video Showed Her Pulling Child’s Hair

Two daycare workers in Lubbock, Texas, have been fired after a viral video showed the mistreatment of a 3-year-old girl at the facility.

In the video recorded by one employee at My Little Playhouse Learning Center, another employee is seen yanking the girl up by her hair and forcing her to stand while she eats. Although the video went viral Thursday, 3-year-old Amyra Wilson’s mother says the incident occurred weeks ago.

Police are now investigating the incident.

Officials with My Little Playhouse Learning Center released the following statement:

The owners and Directors of My Little Playhouse Learning Center LLC were made aware of video footage posted on social media at approximately 11:45 a.m. Staff involved were fired immediately. Local authorities (LPD) has been notified and are investigating accordingly. Texas Department of Childcare Licensing has also been notified.

The grandmother of the child in the video said she saw the video about 20 minutes before she showed up at the daycare to pick up the child on Thursday.

“I was furious. My initial reaction was to come and snatch her head off her body,” Shanna Walker, the grandmother of the child, told KCBD. “It’s very frightening." She says the employees there are “supposed to be people that are taking care of [the kids] that has their well being at heart. “But when you come to find out something like this is happening... I know that everyone thinks that their grandchildren are the best. But this little girl, she is the sweetest little girl that you could ever know. And she’s very quiet and very timid. So, for her to sit there and just to pull on her hair – it’s very infuriating. I mean I’m standing here right now, feeling like I’m about to boil over.”

Wilson’s parents are ready to pursue legal action.

"She was physically abused by an adult and someone that we paid to place for her safety," LaQuitta Wilson, Amyra's mother, told reporters. "They had no apology. They had no reason. They did not call me. Like I said, everything hit the fan and it's like they just had nothing to say."

LaQuitta Wilson said the daycare never told her about the incident before the video was posted to social media.

"I was not contacted by the daycare first," Wilson said.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services website, the daycare center had 19 violations since 2016, ranging from deficiencies in areas free from hazards to reaching their documented annual training.

"We want any legal action that can happen, any legal action that happened to her, like jail time," said Martreal Walker, Amyra's father.