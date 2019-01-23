10-Year-Old Boy Kills Himself After Getting Bullied For Wearing Colostomy Bag

A 10-year-old boy in Kentucky hanged himself over the weekend and his mother says it happened because he was a victim of ruthless bullying at his school.

According to WAVE, Seven Bridges had a series of surgeries since his birth and as a result, he was required to wear a colostomy bag. Tami Charles said her son Seven was taunted over the colostomy.

"Twenty-six surgeries from the day my son was born. Twenty-six surgeries," Tami Charles told WHAS. "He just wanted to be normal, that's all."

The bullying reportedly began when Seven’s classmates started teasing him over the smell of the colostomy bag.

In one horrifying instance, Seven was riding the school bus when he was tormented by a bully who called him a racial slur and choked him until he almost passed out.

Then on Saturday morning, Tami Charles went to the grocery store and returned home to find her son Seven dead from an apparent suicide.

Tami and Donnie Charles (above) told WDRB that they are considering legal action against Jefferson County Public Schools.

Communications Director Renee Murphy said the school district will conduct a "full investigation" into past complaints and added that "our hearts are breaking for this family."

Seven’s father said the boy was already signed up to transfer to a different school next year.

"We would talk to him about having new friends and a new start," Tami told WAVE. "He just had to get to the end of the year."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for the boy's funeral.

