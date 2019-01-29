Fox News’ Tomi Lahren Accused Kamala Harris Of ‘Sleeping Her Way To The Top’ In Twitter Rant

Tomi Lahren just doesn’t seem to tire from tweeting something provocative and getting royally dragged. In her most recent attack, the Fox News pundit accused California senator and 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris of “sleeping her way to the top.”

In her tweet, Lahren posted an article about Harris’ brief dating stint in the early '90s with her old boss, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. Harris, who had recently graduated law school, was appointed to her jobs on the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission by Brown, who was the then-Speaker of the California State Assembly. While their romance was alleged to be an affair, Brown was actually separated from his wife at the time. In 1995, he and Harris ended their relationship just before he was elected mayor. Lahren decided to use the decades-old relationship to accuse Harris of delegitimizing the #metoo movement.

Hey @KamalaHarris given that you’re so vocal about the #MeToo movement, what are your thoughts on sleeping your way to the top of your political career? I’ll wait. https://t.co/jSmM0xg39C — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 28, 2019

“Hey Kamala Harris given that you’re so vocal about the #MeToo movement, what are your thoughts on sleeping your way to the top of your political career?” Lahren tweeted, linking to a Fox News article. Her tweet came after Brown wrote a column for the San Francisco Chronicle in which he admits to engaging in the relationship with Harris. “Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago,” he wrote. “Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker.” “And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians." “The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I 'so much as jaywalked' while she was D.A.” he wrote. Lahren’s attempt to smear Harris by shaming her past relationship was not well received.

You’re a pro-choice woman cosplaying for conservative men to make a buck.



Harris didn’t sleep her way to the top but you’re happily selling out your own uterus to impress men at the bottom.https://t.co/UJsUvDIiM8 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 29, 2019 Says a blonde who works at Fox News, Ever hear of Roger Ailes? — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) January 28, 2019 I thought affairs didn’t matter since your president hasn’t ever been faithful? You should be careful of the rocks you throw before your private transactions become public. Clearly you didn’t make it based on journalistic skill or integrity. — Gina Torres (@Geeshouse) January 29, 2019 Who did you sleep with to still be at the bottom? — Jen Skelly (@Jenlskelly) January 29, 2019

Written by Rachel Herron