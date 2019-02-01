Adoptive Father Charged With Rape After Missing Tennessee Teen Was Found Safe

Adoptive Father Charged With Rape After Missing Tennessee Teen Was Found Safe

The 14-year-old victim was missing for two weeks before she was located in Wisconsin.

Published Yesterday

A Tennessee father was arrested on charges of rape after his 14-year-old stepdaughter, who vanished from her home two weeks ago, was found safe in Wisconsin.

According to reports, Savannah Lee Pruitt was found safe in a Madison home Thursday, reported WVLT-TV. While police said the girl was eating and in healthy condition, they have not yet revealed how she knew the Wisconsin home owner.

In mid-January, Savannah left home due to a family incident, investigators told reporters. Throughout her time away, her parents, Randall and Christina Pruitt, made several on-air pleas for the girl to return home.

“Please come home, we do miss you terribly,” Randall, who adopted Savannah when he married her mother, said during a news broadcast.

The same day the teen was found, Randall was arrested and charged with rape local station WKRN reported.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones told reporters that Pruitt’s arrest and his daughter’s disappearance are part of the same investigation, however he would not elaborate further.

“There’s a possibility of multiple charges with multiple people being involved,” Jones said. “That’s all we can say at this time.”

The girl's mother, Christina, has not been charged.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

20th Annual Super Bowl of Gospel Celebration

Sat Feb 2nd 8/7c

Hosted by Rickey Smiley and Adrienne Houghton

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC