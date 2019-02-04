Tomi Lahren Tweets 'My Ancestors Did Discover America' To Nicki Minaj

After exchanging insults with Cardi B this morning, Tomi Lahren found herself in a new Twitter beef with Nicki Minaj.

After 21 Savage was arrested by ICE agents who learned the Atlanta rapper was actually a citizen of the United Kingdom, the 26-year-old Conservative changed the lyrics to his song “Bank Account” and seemingly celebrated his possible deportation. a Variety story about 21 Savage's reported impending deportation, Lahren seemed to be overjoyed by the news.

"I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to report ya," she tweeted.

The first person to slam Lahren was Cardi B, who warned the Fox News’ commentator, “don’t make me get my leash.”

Later on, Minaj came after Lahren in a separate Twitter exchange.

"Your obsession w/our culture is scary to say the least," she tweeted. "I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing @ ppl getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You fkn clown."

To white Lahren replied: "When you're in the country illegally, you get deported. I didn't write the law and neither did ICE. They enforce it. I hope @21savage is able to get an entertainment visa or become a citizen one day."

"P.S. My ancestors did discover America," she added.