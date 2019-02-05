Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Classmate, A Colorado Doctor, Appeared In Blackface In The Same Yearbook

In the same yearbook that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam allegedly appeared in blackface, a Colorado doctor was also pictured in blackface while dressed as a member of the Supremes.

Dr. Nafziger, who has worked at the Parkview Medical Center for the last three decades, appeared in photos that were taken at the medical school’s Halloween party, reported The Pueblo Chieftain .

Since the photo went viral, Northam has faced calls to resign. While he first apologized for the photo, now he’s saying he does not recall appearing in the image.

According to Fox News, Dr. Steven Nafziger, an administrator at Parkview Medical Center, attended the same Virginia medical school as Northam and was pictured with darkened skin on his senior yearbook page, which was directly next to the Virginia governor's.

In response to the photo, the Parkview Medical Center said they had "no formal comment on the discovery of a nearly four-decade-old photograph."

"Dr. Nafziger’s service to Pueblo, including his medical residency, his time as an outstanding primary care physician, and his tenure with Parkview Medical Center, is without reproach," the medical center said in a statement to the local paper. "Parkview would like to have the last 35 years of Dr. Nafziger’s life and his outstanding service and commitment to our community speak for itself."

The other man in the alleged photo of Northam has not yet been identified. In the image, two people, one in a KKK costume and another in blackface, pose at what appears to be some type of costume party. After Northam retracted his apology for the photo, he did admit that he once used blackface to dress as Michael Jackson during a dance contest in Texas.

Before his days at medical school, Northam was one of the few white students to attend Onancock High School, which desegregated shortly before his stint at the school.

“I was in public school during desegregation. I have a lot of African-American friends that I went to school with, played ball with. And I suspect I've had as much exposure to people of color as anybody but I have learned a lot, in answer to your question and I will continue to,” Northam during a press conference Saturday.