Coast Guard Officer Allegedly Planned White Supremacist Terror Attack ‘On A Scale Rarely Seen’

A 49-year-old Coast Guard lieutenant was arrested last week on guns and weapons charges and was planning to "to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country," according to prosecutors.

According to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court in Maryland Tuesday, Christopher Paul Hasson, a self-described white nationalist, was plotting a massive attack on Democratic lawmakers, journalists and television news anchors.

Hasson faces a misdemeanor drug charge and a felony weapons possession charge related to illegal drug use, reported NPR.

Hasson was described as a "domestic terrorist bent on committing acts dangerous to human life that are intended to affect government conduct,” read court documents.

"I am dreaming of a way to kill every last person on earth," Hasson wrote in a draft email from 2017.

In the email, Hasson also spoke of using a biological attack, such as an illness epidemic, to "cause complete destruction.”

"Much blood will have to be spilled to get whitey off the couch. ... They will die as will the traitors who actively work toward our demise," he wrote disdainfully.

Officials arrested Hasson last Friday.

Over a span of several years, Hasson composed an arsenal of 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, which was confiscated from his basement during the raid of his home.

Officials also searched records on Hasson's computer, where they found a spreadsheet of possible targets.

Hasson was planning a violent attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand and Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Maxine Waters and former House member, Beto O'Rourke. Also listed on the spreadsheet were MSNBC hosts Chris Hayes and Joe Scarborough and CNN hosts Don Lemon and Van Jones.

Hasson used a manifesto written by Anders Breivik, a far-right, anti-Muslim Norwegian nationalist who was convicted in 2012 of two terror attacks that killed 77 people, as research for his attack.

Hasson's drug history is reportedly tied to a section in Breivik's manifesto that suggests "taking narcotics in order to increase his ability to conduct attacks."

Hasson has been working at the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, D.C., since 2016. He was an active duty member at the time he was arrested. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1988 to 1993 after which he joined the Army National Guard for about two years.

In a detention hearing Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day ordered Hasson held without bond at the prosecution's request.