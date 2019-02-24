Report: FBI Source Claims Chicago Police ‘Overstated’ Their Case Against Jussie Smollett

Throughout the unfolding of drama surrounding the Jussie Smollett hate crime case, many have questioned the motives and methods of the Chicago Police Department thanks to the department’s past history. Now, we might be adding the Federal Bureau Of Investigations to the list of those calling them out.

Previously, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a press conference that Smollett himself wrote the hateful letter he received on January 22 and sent it to himself. TMZ is now reporting that the FBI says Chicago Police were “overstating” when they said Jussie sent the letter to himself. Initially, it was reported that Smollett got the hate mail prior to his alleged attack and became frustrated with the lack of attention it garnered. Later, sources and the Chicago PD implied that Smollett sent himself the letter. Now, the FBI is Reportedly taking a step back from the conjecture to dig deeper into the facts.

A federal law enforcement source told the celeb news website, “I think he [Johnson] went too far. We’re not there yet.” Authorities are reportedly trying to determine if the pages have the lettering found in the letter. They’re also checking the postage stamp against stamps found in Abel and Ola Osundairo’s apartment. The two deny sending the letter.

Previously, we reported that the check made out to the Osundairo brothers was for training and meal plans, based on the payment’s memo. Sources say Jussie gained weight and needed to lose 20 pounds for a photoshoot, which is why he hired Abel, whom he reportedly calls “Bon.”

Sources close to Smollett and TMZ claim the breakdown of the $3,500 payment, which Chicago PD says was for the January 29 attack, was $600 a week for the workout plan and $100 a week for the nutrition plan for five weeks. Ola and Abel also previously claimed the payment was for training in a statement they relayed to the grand jury.

Once again, this proves that we can’t take any news about this case at face value and must wait for facts to emerge.