Gayle King Praised For Maintaining Her Poised Demeanor During ‘Heated’ Interview With R. Kelly's Two 'Girlfriends'

While Gayle King already received much attention for her poised and professional demeanor during her interview with an extremely emotional R. Kelly, she's also been praised for her interview with the singer's two girlfriends.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, R. Kelly's two girlfriends Joycelyn Savage, 23, and Azriel Clary, 21, fired back at claims that the singer has held girls and women against their will.

They said they were both "in a relationship" with Kelly and that they are not being held captive.

"We both have our individual relationships with him, and we all are a family, all together," Clary said.

The women also echoed claims made by Kelly that the alleged victims parents were the ones who "sold" them to the singer.

"My parents told me to lie about my age, so when I first met Kelly, he thought I was 18," Clary said. "When I was 17, my parents were trying to make me take photos with him, take sexual videos with him. And they said, if they ever had to blackmail him, which they're trying to do now, they can use it against him, which is exactly what they're doing."

"Our parents are out here just to get money," Savage added.

"They're starting to send threats to both me and him, they said, 'I'll put all your naked pictures all over the world, I'm going to ruin you and him if he don't send 20,000 to this bank account by Monday, and then 10,000 after that,'" Clary added, before addressing her parents. "You're trying to solicit me like I'm some kind of f***ing prostitute. I'm not, I'm your child."