Louisiana Black Church Fires Suspect Turned In By His Sheriff’s Deputy Father

The 21-year-old suspect who was arrested in connection with the fires at three historically Black churches in Louisiana has been identified as Holden Matthews, the son of a sheriff's deputy.

According to CBS News, the suspect's father, St. Landry Parish Deputy Roy Matthews, turned him in to authorities.

On Wednesday evening, Holden Matthews was arrested, and on Thursday morning he was charged with three counts of simple arson of a religious building. Each count holds a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Records indicate Matthews lives in Saint Landry Parish, where three churches were burned in a span of 10 days.

All of the churches were empty and no injuries were reported. Police still have not yet revealed a motive.

Earlier this week, the NAACP said the church burnings were acts of "domestic terrorism" that targeted people based on race and religion.

Since the fires began, police in Saint Landry Parish upped security at nearby churches.

However, the fear of a possible attack hasn’t stopped parishioners from attending Sunday services.

The pastors of St. Mary Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church say they plan to rebuild their places of worship.

"There's still people that need to be helped, there's still ministry that has to be done, so we can't let this setback stop us from doing what God has initially called us to do," Pastor Kyle Sylvester of St. Mary's Baptist Church told CBS News.

A press conference with the Louisiana governor is scheduled Thursday morning.