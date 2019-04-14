Husband Kills His Wife And Two Of Their Children After He Thought She Was Sleeping With His Brother

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A man has been arrested for shooting and killing his wife and kids because he thought she was having an affair with his brother.
30-year-old Austin Smith is in custody of Phoenix Police for the murders of his wife Dasia Patterson, two of their three daughters, Nasha, 5 and Mayan, 7. He’s also accused of killing 46-year-old Ron Freeman, a family friend he murdered while trying to get (use another word)!to his brother on Thursday (April 11).
Smith told police his two daughters reminded him of his wife, whom he reportedly considered “wicked in the eyes of God.” He spared his three-year-old daughter’s life because he says she reminded him of himself. She was found hiding under a bed inside her home.
30 yr-old Austin Smith is accused of killing his wife and 2 young daughters along with another man. Police say he claimed his wife was cheating on him and his religion made it ok to do what he did. Full report at 5 on #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/LCbkuaEivr— Danielle Miller FOX10 (@Fox10Danielle) April 12, 2019
The brother of Smith, who has not been named, was not harmed. Smith allegedly returned home from a bar on Thursday at around 8:50 pm and confronted his wife. He then shot her and her five-year-old daughter when she denied the affair. He then killed his seven-year-old because she was crying. Her death was a result of blunt force trauma to the head.
Subsequently, Smith left his home to find his brother and encountered Freeman in the apartment building where they both lived. Witnesses claim Smith reloaded his gun after shooting and killing Freeman and “shot his victim several more times” as he was on the ground lifeless.
Smith also shot at Freeman’s family and friends when they tried to attend to Freeman. He claimed they were “co-conspirators.” No one else was harmed.
Smith’s bail has been set at $2 million, according to court records.
Photo: Ron Koeberer
