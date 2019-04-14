Husband Kills His Wife And Two Of Their Children After He Thought She Was Sleeping With His Brother

A man has been arrested for shooting and killing his wife and kids because he thought she was having an affair with his brother.

30-year-old Austin Smith is in custody of Phoenix Police for the murders of his wife Dasia Patterson, two of their three daughters, Nasha, 5 and Mayan, 7. He’s also accused of killing 46-year-old Ron Freeman, a family friend he murdered while trying to get (use another word)!to his brother on Thursday (April 11).

Smith told police his two daughters reminded him of his wife, whom he reportedly considered “wicked in the eyes of God.” He spared his three-year-old daughter’s life because he says she reminded him of himself. She was found hiding under a bed inside her home.