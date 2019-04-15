Florida Man Arrested For Killing Ex-Girlfriend, Her 6-Year-Old Daughter, And Her Aunt

A Florida man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, her 6-year-old daughter, and her aunt turned himself in over the weekend.

WFLA reports Ernst Cherizard, 38, is due to make his first court appearance Monday, where he is expected to be charged with three counts of murder.

According to police, Cherizard (pictured above, far-right) shot 6-year-old Elizabelle Frenel, her mother, Eli Junia Normil, 23, and Normil's aunt Nicole Guillume, 48 (pictured above from left to right). On Friday, Normil’s relatives came to check on her at the Citrus Ridge Apartment complex; however, Cherizard told them she was not there.

Shortly after Normil’s aunt showed up to the apartment complex a confrontation began. During the fight, Cherizard allegedly brandished a handgun and opened fire on the family.

NBC 6 reports Guillume and Normil died at the scene while Elizabelle, who was shot three times, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The child died the next day.

Police say Normil and Cherizard were in a relationship and have two children together, but Frenel was not his child.

Cherizard fled the scene immediately after the shooting. During the early hours of Saturday morning, Cherizard appeared to acknowledge the killing on Facebook.

"Daddy is so sorry with all my heart cuz I can't believe this happened," he wrote in a post.

Cherizard turned himself in Sunday afternoon, according to the Haines City Police Department.

The police department said relatives have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.