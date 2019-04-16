Two Miami Sisters Killed In Drive-By; Suspect Still On The Run

Miami-Dade Police say two sisters were fatally shot during a drive-by shooting on Sunday, April 14 at a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex.

WSVN reports sisters Stephanie Telusme, 27, Joanna Telusme, 23, were standing outside when suspects inside a car took out a gun and opened fire, hitting the sisters and bystanders Robert Allen, 30, and Jennifer Charles, 24.

The sisters’ cousin, Terry Silien, said the victims were going out with some friends at the time of the shooting.

“They were thinking that they were going to have fun on a Saturday night. It turned tragic,” Terry told WSVN. “I have to bury two young ladies. A sad, unfortunate situation right now that my family has to go through.”

Stephanie and Joanna died at the scene while Allen and Charles were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The relationship between the sisters and the two injured victims remains unknown at this time.

When police first arrived at the scene, one responding officer attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the area.

The occupants of the car eventually fled on foot and left the abandoned vehicle on the side of the road.

Officers set up a perimeter and detained three people for questioning, but they were released after it was discovered they were not tied to the shooting.

The sister’ relatives were devastated by the loss of the young women, who were both incredibly ambitious. Family members said Stephanie was a medical assistant and a rising YouTube vlogger, while Joanna was a dental assistant who also had an interest in becoming a YouTube vlogger.

Terry Silien said it’s been very difficult to process the tragedy.

“You always feel bad when you hear about gun violence, but when it hits home, it’s just an indescribable feeling,” he told WSVN, adding, “a feeling that you just think that you’re trapped in a maze or something. You’re just lost right now, and I just feel lost.”

Right now, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez is asking for the public to help track down the shooter or shooters, who remain at large.

“We have some really good leads, and I know the streets know about the leads, and the people here know about the leads. But we still need help from the community to step up and give us whatever they feel is important,” Perez told WPLG.

The family of the Telusme sisters set up a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses.

"No one was prepared for this moment," they wrote on the page. "Everyone who knew Stephanie and Joanna knew that they were inseparable, they did everything together and it gives our family a sense of peace to know that they now have each other for eternity."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.