Viral Video Shows White Teen Step Up And Defend His Black Friend From Police Brutality

A video showing a white teen step between his Black friend and a police officer to stop an incident of police brutality is going viral.
The video, which has been shared by World Star Hip Hop, reportedly took place in Florida, although the exact location remains unknown.
In the clip, a Black teen is being detained by a white officer while his friends watch and tell him “don’t resist.”
However, when the officer placed his hands around the Black teen’s neck, his friends quickly stepped in.
“Don’t you f—ing touch him! Don’t you ever f—ing touch him,” the boy’s white friend says to the officer.
Although the cop briefly pushes the white friend away, he does not put his hands around the white boy’s neck.
He also stops touching the Black teen, who appears pleased by how his friends had his back.
The video cuts out before we can see how the incident ends. It remains unclear if the teen was arrested.
While details surrounding the video remain scarce, people on Twitter applauded the white friend for being a true ally to the Black teen.
